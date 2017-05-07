Motorcycle Group Works To Change Biker Stereotype

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-The Steel Horse Rally drew in thousands of bikers to the River Valley, including one group particular, who is working hard to change the stereotype of bikers.

"Riding up and down, listening to my bike, speakers and everything," Chris Attee, biker said.

The local biker group, The Ruf Ryders are working to make a difference in the community.

"With the bikers, you know, we spend money at local businesses like we do now as you can tell," Attee said. "We do a lot of charity work. We actually get with the town and we handed out over a thousand turkeys and other bike groups do the same thing."

As they ride up and down Garrison Avenue, the group said there's no feeling like a motorcycle rally.

"You would have to be a biker to experience it and really feel the way I feel," Robert Holden, biker said. "Everybody that’s on a bike feel, but when I say that feeling is like something you’ve never felt before."

The Ruf Ryders said their favorite part of this rally is sharing this experience with other bikers.

"It’s the bomb," Holden said. "It’s good being around so many different bikers from all over and also other clubs meeting different people, shaking hands with different people. I wouldn’t want to be no other place than right here."

So, the Ruf Ryders will continue riding with the future of our area in mind.

"You can be what you want to be," Holden said. "We’re going to continue being that push that they need."

The biker group is planning upcoming community events including a picnic during their state event on June 17 at MLK Park in Fort Smith.