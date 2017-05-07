× Politicians Fly Over Northeast Arkansas To Assess Flood Damage

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — The clear skies gave the state’s top politicians a clear picture of the flood damage in Northeast Arkansas on Sunday (May 7).

Governor Asa Hutchinson led a helicopter tour for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, as well as the state’s congressional delegation.

They flew over Pocahontas, Portia, Success, and Des Arc.

Governor Hutchinson said he noticed a big difference over the last few days, since his last flyover.

Some spots that were flooded have dried out, while there are still farms with six feet of water covering their crops.

Damage for farmers is estimated at $65 million, while other business losses are least $21 million.

Secretary Perdue said the trip will help him explain to President Trump what’s happening, and what Washington should do to help.

“Farmers are resilient. They will recover. It’s going to be tough, certainly, but it’s been tough before. And prices are not good, but we’ll survive that. When people lose life, that’s irreplaceable,” said Secretary Perdue. “We have a lot of farmers that need to get a lot of work done as their land dries out, and as they recover from this.”

Governor Hutchinson has declared 36 counties in the state disaster areas as well as both Little Rock and North Little Rock. FEMA will start its assessment on Wednesday, which will help determine how much federal aid Arkansans will have access to.