Trump Congratulates The Next President Of France

PARIS (CNN) — President Donald Trump congratulates Emmanuel Macron on a “big win Sunday (May 7) as the next President of France.”

Macron defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a wide margin, according to exit estimates compiled by Elabe for CNN’s French affiliate BFM.

Key Updates:

  • Emmanuel Macron will be the next French President
  • The independent centrist leads 65.9% to 34.1% over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in exit estimates
  • “I will defend Europe … our civilization is at stake,” Macron tells supporters
  • Le Pen decries “decomposition of political life” in concession speech

French President-elect Macron addresses France: “A new page in our long history is turned this evening. I want it to be one of hope and re-found trust.”

