Bentonville School District Bus Driver Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teenager

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Bentonville School District bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office investigated a hotline call on Monday (May 8) regarding a child sexual assault allegation involving a 14-year-old juvenile.

The incident allegedly happened on a school bus during the spring of 2016. After investigating, detectives arrested Joshua Bell, 26.

Bell is being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of rape.

Jenkins said Bell is employed as a school driver with the Bentonville School District. He was assigned to bus #47 in the spring of 2016 and was also assigned to bus #87.

The school district released the following statement:

“The safety of our students is our top priority. This employee was immediately suspended upon learning of this situation. We’re cooperating fully with detectives and will take the appropriate action once we have all the facts.”