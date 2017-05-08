Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Level 4 Sex Offender

Posted 4:48 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:50PM, May 8, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Officers at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a level four sex offender, Sgt. Patti Stroud said.

Stroud said that Robert Ward left his residence on Plymouth Road in Mulberry at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday (May 8).

Ward was in the care of his court appointed caretaker with the Arkansas Support Network.

If you have any information, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 474-2261.

The sheriff’s office asks that you do not attempt to make contact. Stroud said Ward is not wanted, but has been appointed supervision and has left the residence where the supervision is supposed to be provided.

