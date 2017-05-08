× Crews Search For Missing Female Along Mulberry River In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching Monday (May 8) for a female that reportedly jumped into the Mulberry River and never resurfaced.

Investigators said they are searching the water at the Redding Campground, which is near a low-water bridge off Highway 215, and almost directly between Turner Bend and Byrd’s Adventure Center.

Officers said the female was with friends jumping into the water from a low-water bridge Sunday afternoon (May 7). The friends called deputies for help, reporting that the female never came back up after jumping into the water.

For over a week, experts have been telling residents to avoid rivers and lakes right now due to high water levels from the heavy amount of rain throughout the area.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Mulberry River is near a 3.0 on the height gauge as of Monday morning. This level means that there is a powerful current and big waves on the river at this time, according to the Turner Bend website.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has not released the female’s name or her age. It is also not known if the search is a rescue or a recovery effort to find the female.

