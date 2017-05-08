FDA Approves New ALS Drug

Americans suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease will soon have a new drug available for treatment.

Lou Gehrig's or ALS is a degenerative disease that affects the ability to control muscle movements.

Up to 15,000 Americans have it and its cause in still unclear.

The FDA has now approved the drug called Radicava its maker said the drug can slow down the patients' physical decline by 33%.

This is the first drug approved specifically for the condition in more than 20 years.

It's expected to be on the market in August.

