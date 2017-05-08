× Former Officer Accused Of Three Felonies Involving Gun In Public

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A former officer who worked for the Fort Smith Police Department for 11 years is facing felony charges.

Carson Addis, 34, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm within city limits and carrying a weapon.

About 4 p.m. Sunday (May 7), police were dispatched to Brannon’s Pub and Grill regarding a man, later identified as Addis, sitting on a motorcycle and holding a gun to his ear. He was intoxicated during the matter, and would randomly point the gun toward at least three other officers while they attempted to speak to him, according to an arrest report.

He was arrested after falling asleep and taken to the Sebastian County Detention Center where he was initially denied of being booked into the jail because of how intoxicated he was, the report states. He was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center for treatment before being taken back to the detention center where he remained Monday without bond due to a mental hold.

Addis was also arrested during March 2016 while still employed as an officer. He was to attend a meeting at the police department, but once there, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breath tests, an arrest report from that matter states.

He immediately resigned, according to that report. Court documents state Addis was acquitted of that charge.