Hank Williams Jr. Heads Back To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Hank Williams Jr. will be heading back to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

The country star will take the stage on Saturday, July 15. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will start at $41 and will go on sale on Friday (May 12). Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 479-443-5600 or by visiting the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Hank Williams Jr. has been singing since he was a child, following in the footsteps of his father, country singer Hank Williams. He also performed at the Walmart AMP in August 2015.