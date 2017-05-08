× Man Escapes From Madison County Sheriff’s Office

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon (May 8).

Samuel Hicks, 60, was in jail for Narcotics charges, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation.

Hicks was last seen running west on Lee Street in Huntsville after his escape on Monday.

He is described as a white male, 5′ 7″ tall, 135 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. Hicks was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have seen Hicks, or know where he may be, you’re asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 738-2320.

Deputies said the subject is not known to be armed, but advised people that escapees should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 738-2320.