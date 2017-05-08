× Interstate-49 Construction Causes Overnight Lane Closures

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Parts of Interstate-49 will shut down briefly overnight due to road construction.

Both lanes of I-49 will shut down for multiple 15-minute periods between the Wagon Wheel Road Exit 76 and State Highway 264 Exit 78, according to an Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department press release.

Crews will be placing bridge beams over the interstate, which means the road closures are necessary. The construction is part of the U.S. Highway 412 Northern Bypass project, which will extend from I-49 to Highway 112.

In an effort to impact as few drivers as possible, the lane closures will be between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from May 2 to Friday (May 12).

The Arkansas State Police will handle traffic control, and signs are up to warn drivers of the lane closures in advance.