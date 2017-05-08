× Lowell Police Arrest Texas Sex Offender

LOWELL (KFSM) — Police arrested a Texas sex offender who had been living with his parents for roughly three weeks without notifying authorities, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dennis Wayne Smith, 29, was arrested Friday (May 5) in connection with failure to register as a habitual sex offender, a Class C felony.

Smith was convicted in 2010 on two counts of sexual performance of a child and one count of indecency with a child, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.

Police discovered Smith was a registered sex offender in Texas on April 24, when they went to serve him with an order of protection out of Kansas, according to the affidavit.

Smith, who had been living in Kansas, notified authorities there of his new address on Columbia Place in Lowell, but police confirmed he failed to notify the Benton County Sheriff’s Office when he arrived, according to the affidavit.

Under state law, sex offenders are required to register with local authorities “within three business days after the sex offender establishes residency,” according to Arkansas Code Annotated 12-12-906.

Smith was being held Monday (May 8) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 19 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class C felonies are punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.