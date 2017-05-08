Millage Increase Voting Takes Place In Benton County

Posted 5:34 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19PM, May 8, 2017

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Early voting continued in Benton County on Monday (May 8) for three different millage increases.

If passed, the increases will be for the Rogers, Bentonville and Pea Ridge School Districts.

Voters are looking at a 3.5 mill increase for Rogers, a 1.9 mill increase for Bentonville and a 5.1 mill increase for Pea Ridge.

Voting officially begins on Tuesday (May 9) in a special election at the following polling locations:

  • Bella Vista Baptist Church
  • New Life Christian Church
  • Bella Vista Church of Christ
  • Bentonville Church of Christ
  • First Landmark Missionary Baptist
  • Reach Church
  • Lakeview Baptist Church
  • Southside Church of Christ
  • Central United Methodist Church
  • Prairie Creek Association Community Center
  • Lowell First Baptist Church
  • NEBCO Community Building
  • First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge
  • Benton County Election Commission Office

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s