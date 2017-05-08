Millage Increase Voting Takes Place In Benton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Early voting continued in Benton County on Monday (May 8) for three different millage increases.

If passed, the increases will be for the Rogers, Bentonville and Pea Ridge School Districts.

Voters are looking at a 3.5 mill increase for Rogers, a 1.9 mill increase for Bentonville and a 5.1 mill increase for Pea Ridge.

Voting officially begins on Tuesday (May 9) in a special election at the following polling locations: