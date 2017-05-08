Oreo’s Newest Flavor ‘Firework’ Tastes A Lot Like ‘Pop Rocks’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The flavor is called "Firework," and includes creme filled with "popping candy" -- which means unofficial Pop Rocks.

The cookies, which were first announced back in February, are available in select stores starting today.

Oreo also announced a social media contest as they search for their next flavor idea. Today through July 14, you can submit flavor ideas on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest.

Oreo said the winner will receive “$500K and VIP OREO access to upcoming releases and top-secret prototypes.”

"Fan voting" will decide the winner.