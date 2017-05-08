Poteau Eyes First State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM)- For the second straight year Poteau is heading to the state tournament and at the center of their success has been sophomore pitcher Bryson Myers.

"He's been kind of my horse all year long," said Andy Perdue. "I have run him out there quite a bit he's a competitor he's going to go out on the mound and compete he keeps the ball down he does a really good job for us."

While Myers handles things on the mound for Poteau, he feels relieved knowing that the offense will light up the scoreboard.

"The batting lineup, we are on fire right now," said Myers. "I know that if I go out there and through strikes defense will make plays and the bats will come through. it just relieves a lot of stress on defense and pitching."

The Pirates' bats have been hot all season. Senior Ben Klutts leads the team in every offensive category as he sits in the middle of the Poteau lineup and his hitting better than .500 on the year.

"We have been hitting the ball really good this year," said Klutts. "Actually the later the season has gone on we have been hitting better as a team so it's really helping us out."

The Pirates have had one goal this season, which is to get back into the state tournament, but now they are not just satisfied with making it. They have set their sails on a 4A state championship.

"We lost in the first round," said Klutts. "The whole goal since then was to get back to the state tournament and now we are there and now our goal is to head up there and win a few games."

Poteau will be will play Weatherford in the first round of the 4A state tournament Thursday.