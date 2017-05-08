× Rawleigh Williams Walking Away From Football

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The career of Rawleigh Williams was short lived at Arkansas but the running back saw plenty of peaks and valleys. It was the low part that is telling him to walk away after two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Williams was carted off the field in the Razorbacks’ final spring practice with what was diagnosed as a stinger but it was the second time he left the field on a stretcher and not his own free will. This time would be the last as he announced Monday that he’s walking away from the game of football.

“For the 15th time this spring I suited up. I prayed in my locker and took the field by double-taping my chest twice before pointing to the sky,” Williams said in a letter on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. “An outside zone run to the left side. I’ve run that play literally hundreds of times in my college career. Maybe more.

“This outside zone run to the left would be my last.

“Not again. I remembered the feeling. It didn’t last as long so I wasn’t as nervous, but I knew something was wrong. I knew that it was similar enough to the last time.”

Williams first went down against Auburn during his freshman season and needed neck surgery that forced him to miss spring drills in 2016. Williams went on to lead the SEC in rushing during the fall of 2016 with 1,360 yards and accounted for 13 total touchdowns.

Williams finished his Arkansas career with 1,614 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while adding 20 receptions for 246 yards and another score.