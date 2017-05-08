Springdale Man Facing Murder Charge Tied To Fatal Stabbing

Posted 9:24 am, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:31AM, May 8, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed on Sunday (May 7).

Springdale police arrested Hector Solivan, 20, on Sunday (May 7), according to a Springdale Police Department press release.

Police found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, with multiple stab wounds after a disturbance was reported along Lowell Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center.

After talking to witnesses, officers arrested Solivan on an outstanding warrant on Sunday afternoon, the release states. During an interview, he admitted to the stabbing.

Solivan was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s