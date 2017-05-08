× Springdale Man Facing Murder Charge Tied To Fatal Stabbing

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed on Sunday (May 7).

Springdale police arrested Hector Solivan, 20, on Sunday (May 7), according to a Springdale Police Department press release.

Police found Luis Esmurria-Anaya, 44, with multiple stab wounds after a disturbance was reported along Lowell Road around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center.

After talking to witnesses, officers arrested Solivan on an outstanding warrant on Sunday afternoon, the release states. During an interview, he admitted to the stabbing.

Solivan was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.