Stephan Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Three days full of weather delays didn’t slow down Arkansas pitcher Trevor Stephan from having his best outing of the season.

The Razorbacks’ right-hander threw a seven inning, one hit shutout at Tennessee and today he was named the SEC pitcher of the week for the effort.

Stephan struck out 11 while allowing just three base runners, two on walks, and threw 101 pitches as he made quick work of the Volunteers as Arkansas was able to salvage the series split. Game three of the SEC series was canceled.

The 11 strikeouts was the second highest total of the season for Stephan as he struck out 13 against Rhode Island on March 10. On the season, Stephan has a team leading 3.14 ERA while striking out 82 in just 63 innings of work and walking only 14.

Arkansas closes out the home portion of their regular season schedule this weekend as they host Vanderbilt starting on Friday.