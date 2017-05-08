× Water Main Break Shuts Down Siloam Springs Road

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A water main break in Siloam Springs shut down a city road on Monday (May 8).

University Street is shut down from Garrett Street to Dogwood Street after a water main broke on Monday morning.

Crews are still working to fix the leak, said Holland Hayden, city communication manager. In the meantime about 12 residences are without water. A boil water order has not been issued.

Hayden said the water main break is likely due to the ground shifting in the flooding last week.