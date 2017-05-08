West Fork Police Searching For Man Reportedly Acting Like A Door-To-Door Salesman

WEST FORK (KFSM) — West Fork police are searching for a man who has reportedly been acting like a door-to-door salesman.

Police said they are searching for Jeff Hergert, who is pictured here. Police received several reports that he has been acting suspicious.

In West Fork, he was reportedly acting like a door-to-door salesman, but he was asking strange and inappropriate questions.

Hergert is believed to be driving a silver or gray van, possibly a Dodge minivan.

Anywone who spots Hergert should contact the West Fork Police Department at 479-839-2300.

 

