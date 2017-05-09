× Barford Announces Return For Senior Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With just a few days left before the deadline to make a final decision, Jaylen Barford won’t make Arkansas fans sweat it out any longer as he announced he’ll return for his senior season.

Barford, who averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2016-17 season, wrote a letter on the Razorbacks’ website announcing his decision to return.

“The way last season ended still drives me to this day,” Barford said. “That bitter taste in our mouths is still there and we have unfinished business to take care of next season. As I went through this process, I knew I wanted one more year to wear that Razorback jersey and go to battle with my teammates.”

As it stands, Barford would be the leading scorer back for Arkansas as Dusty Hannahs graduated and Daryl Macon has not announced his decision for the upcoming season. Macon averaged 13.4 points per game last season and has until May 14 to make his decision whether to return or turn pro.