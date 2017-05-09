Benton County Millage Increases: Early Voting Results

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A special election was held on Tuesday (May 9) for three different millage increases.

If passed, the increases would go toward expansion projects at Rogers, Bentonville and Pea Ridge School Districts.

Voters are looking at a 3.5 mill increase for Rogers, a 1.9 mill increase for Bentonville and a 5.1 mill increase for Pea Ridge.

For each $100,000 of assessed property value, homeowners in Bentonville would pay $38 more per year, about $70 for those in Rogers and $102 for Pea Ridge.

The county clerk’s office said it had approximately 2,483 early voters for all three millage increases.

Early voting election results:

Bentonville Millage Increase Early Voting:

For: 1,126

Against: 448

Rogers Millage Increase Early Voting:

For: 517

Against: 294

Pea Ridge Millage Increase Early Voting: