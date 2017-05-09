× Convicted Sex Offender Gets Plea Bargain

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A man has pleaded guilty in county circuit court to more than 12 felony counts involving sexual assault for engaging in activity with boys and will serve 10 years in prison, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Marc McCune.

Michael Ray Roe, 61, was convicted of 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and one count of second-degree sexual assault and terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years suspended, McCune stated.

While in prison, he will have to complete in a sexual offender program.

He was arrested during July 2016.

Two juveniles had told law enforcement that Roe engaged in sexual acts with them, according to police. One told officers that Roe had threatened to kill him if he ever told anyone.

They reported the incidents happened at Roe’s business, which was near Marvin Elementary in Mulberry.

He was also arrested during 2001, and after, was found guilty of child pornography charges, court documents state. He was a registered level three sex offender.