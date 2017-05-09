Elderly Man Run Over In Fort Smith

Posted 4:25 pm, May 9, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, May 9, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An elderly man is recovering from emergency surgery after being run over by a vehicle, according to police.

About noon Monday (May 9) William Laws, 87, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking north in a crosswalk on Garrison Avenue, according to police.

Police said Laws was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he had a surgery for a suspected head injury.

The driver, David Brown, 32, wasn’t injured. He was driving a heavy-duty company vehicle at the time. He ran over Laws while turning left onto Garrison Avenue, police stated.

He has been cooperative with police, police added. No citations have been issued pending an investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s