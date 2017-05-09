× Elderly Man Run Over In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An elderly man is recovering from emergency surgery after being run over by a vehicle, according to police.

About noon Monday (May 9) William Laws, 87, was struck by a vehicle while he was walking north in a crosswalk on Garrison Avenue, according to police.

Police said Laws was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he had a surgery for a suspected head injury.

The driver, David Brown, 32, wasn’t injured. He was driving a heavy-duty company vehicle at the time. He ran over Laws while turning left onto Garrison Avenue, police stated.

He has been cooperative with police, police added. No citations have been issued pending an investigation.