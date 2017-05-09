Fayetteville Offers Downtown Parking Gift Cards
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — In Fayetteville, you can now give the gift of parking.
The City of Fayetteville announced that it has added a gift card option to pay for parking in the entertainment district.
The gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased in increments of $25, $50 or $100. The cards can be picked up at the City of Fayetteville’s Parking Managment Office located at 416 W. Spring Street.
To pay with a gift card, people just need to select “Pay By Space,” enter the space information like normal, and then insert the gift card.