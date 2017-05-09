× Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing 89-Year-Old

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 89-year-old man.

Robert Wardlow was last seen driving a red 1997 Ford Explorer in the area of Zion Road and Crossover Road at about 9:15 a.m. The department said that Wardlow suffers from dementia.

He is 5’10” and 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.