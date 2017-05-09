Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing 89-Year-Old

Posted 4:34 pm, May 9, 2017, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 89-year-old man.

Robert Wardlow was last seen driving a red 1997 Ford Explorer in the area of Zion Road and Crossover Road at about 9:15 a.m. The department said that Wardlow suffers from dementia.

He is 5’10” and 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s