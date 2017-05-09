× Barford, Macon Announce Return For Senior Seasons

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With just a few days left before the deadline to make a final decision, Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon won’t make Arkansas fans sweat it out any longer as they each announced to return for his senior season.

Barford, who averaged 12.8 points per game in the 2016-17 season, wrote a letter on the Razorbacks’ website announcing his decision to return. Macon followed suit just a few hours later in a letter of his own.

“It was great for these guys to go through the process and test the waters of the NBA Draft, but we couldn’t be happier to have them back in a Razorback uniform next year,” said head coach Mike Anderson in a statement. “Jaylen and Daryl will be instrumental in what we want to accomplish next year as we continue to take our program to the next level.”

Both Macon and Barford went uninvited to the NBA scouting combine, in which 60 of the top collegiate players in the country were invited.

“The way last season ended still drives me to this day,” Barford said. “That bitter taste in our mouths is still there and we have unfinished business to take care of next season. As I went through this process, I knew I wanted one more year to wear that Razorback jersey and go to battle with my teammates.”

Macon will be the leading returning scorer for the Razorbacks as he averaged 13.4 points a game in his first season at Arkansas.

“I just couldn’t let it go, I had to come back for one more year,” Macon said. “I have the same feeling right now as I did when I first signed with Arkansas. It’s the greatest feeling in the world knowing I’m coming back to be a Razorback for another year.”