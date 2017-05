Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's more evidence linking environmental pollution to an increased risk of cancer.

Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago looked at the overall environment quality and cancer rates across the country.

Counties with the worst quality of air, water and land pollution averaged 39 more cancer cases for every 100,000 people.

Prostate and breast cancer had the strongest links to poor environmental quality.

