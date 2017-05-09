Rogers Teachers Surprised With Grants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Rogers Public School teachers were given a big surprise on Tuesday (May 9) and it’s all to help their students.

The Rogers Public Education Foundation awarded more than $186,252 in grants to teachers across the district this week.

Grace Hill Elementary fifth grade teacher Jessica Sallis wrote the grant for an additional Chrome Book cart for the school. She said she is excited that the fifth grade will get to have their own cart.

“That means that next year we won’t have to race to the sign up sheet ahead of the other classrooms and grade levels. We will have our own cart that we will share with just ourselves and I think that’s going to be really beneficial to incorporating technology into fifth grade curriculum,” Sallis said.

Kayla Langston teaches first grade, she also wrote a grant for more electronic devices for her classroom so her students can take accelerated reading tests.

“Now they’ll be able to be one to one. Right now we only have three computers in the classroom and we can borrow chrome books, but we have to share it with two grade levels,” Langston said.

This was the 20th year the Rogers Public Education Foundation has awarded these grants. Rachel Harris with the board said this wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.

“Without our community’s support these teachers would truly either A, pay for it themselves or B, our students would struggle. And our community is so amazing and is so giving that our public school system needs all the help and support that it can get,” Harris said.

They are accepting nominations for the 2018 wall of distinction honorees. These people are members of the community and exceptional graduates of Rogers schools.