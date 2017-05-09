× Siloam Springs Police Searching For Missing Girl

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Officers with the Siloam Springs Police Department are searching for a missing girl, Lt. Derek Spicer said.

Yehinmi Ramires-Ramos was last seen walking away from the Siloam Springs Middle School at 1 p.m. on Tuesday (May 9).

She is described as a Hispanic female, 4’6” and 115 pounds. She was wearing black jeans, a dark gray long sleeve shirt and dark colored sneakers.

The department said she may be a danger to herself and may be headed to the Springdale area.

If you have any information, contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118.