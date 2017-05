× State Baseball, Softball Tournamet Brackets & Results

7A Baseball

at Bentonville & Bentonville West

Thursday

Game 1: Van Buren vs Catholic

Game 2: Bryant vs Springdale

Game 3: Conway vs Rogers

Game 4: Har-Ber vs Southside

Friday

Game 5: Cabot vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bentonville vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Fayetteville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: North Little Rock vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

6A Baseball

at Benton High School

Thursday

Game 1: Marion vs Lake Hamilton

Game 2: Sheridan vs Searcy

Game 3: Russellville vs Pine Bluff

Game 4: Jacksonville vs Texarkana

Friday

Game 5: Greenwood vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Mountain Home vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Jonesboro vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Benton vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

5A Baseball

at Sylvan Hills & Jacksonville

Thursday

Game 1: Sylvan Hills vs Hot Springs Lakeside

Game 2: Greenbrier vs Wynne

Game 3: Magnolia vs Beebe

Game 4: Batesville vs Farmington

Game 5: Greene County Tech vs Harrison

Game 6: Watson Chapel vs Little Rock Christian

Game 7: Vilonia vs Nettleton

Game 8: Pulaski Academy vs White Hall

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

4A Baseball

at Lonoke High School

Thursday

Game 1: Pottsville vs Lonoke

Game 2: Monticello vs Heber Springs

Game 3: Shiloh Christian vs Arkadelphia

Game 4: Jonesboro Westside vs Pea Ridge

Friday

Game 5: Nashville vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Booneville vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Central Arkansas Christian vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Malvern vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

3A Baseball

at Harrison Parks & Rec.

Thursday

Game 1: Corning vs Bald Knob

Game 2: Atkins vs Junction City

Game 3: Harding Academy vs Clinton

Game 4: Horatio vs Charleston

Game 5: Greenland vs Smackover

Game 6: Manila vs Benton Harmony Grove

Game 7: Genoa Central vs Jessieville

Game 8: Mayflower vs Riverside

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

2A Baseball

at East Poinsett County High School

Thursday

Game 1: Spring Hill vs Pangburn

Game 2: Palestine-Wheatley vs Poyen

Game 3: Magazine vs McCrory

Game 4: Parkers Chapel vs St. Joseph

Friday

Game 5: Buffalo Island Central vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Conway Christian vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Camden Harmony Grove vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Sloan-Hendrix vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Baum Stadium – Time & Date TBA

1A Baseball

at Taylor & Woodlawn High School

Wednesday

Game 1: Scranton vs Alpena

Game 2: Viola vs Hermitage

Game 3: Mount Vernon-Enola vs Mammoth Springs

Game 4: County Line vs Nemo Vista

Thursday

Game 5: Woodlawn vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Midland vs Bay

Game 7: Concord vs Game 2 winner

Game 8: Omaha vs Dierks

Game 9: Lead Hill vs Game 3 winner

Game 10: Ouachita vs Kirby

Game 11: Armorel vs Game 4 winner

Game 12: Shirley vs Taylor

Friday

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner

7A Softball

at Fayetteville High School

Thursday

Game 1: Heritage vs Northside

Game 2: North Little Rock vs Har-Ber

Game 3: Conway vs Bentonville West

Game 4: Van Buren vs Southside

Friday

Game 5: Bryant vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Rogers vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Bentonville vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Cabot vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

6A Softball

at Benton High School

Thursday

Game 1: Jacksonville vs El Dorado

Game 2: Benton vs Pine Bluff

Game 3: Lake Hamilton vs Mountain Home

Game 4: Searcy vs Texarkana

Friday

Game 5: Sheridan vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Marion vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Jonesboro vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Greenwood vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

5A Softball

at Sherwood Parks & Rec.

Thursday

Game 1: Beebe vs Camden Fairview

Game 2: Vilonia vs Wynne

Game 3: De Queen vs Little Rock Parkview

Game 4: Paragould vs Farmington

Game 5: Valley View vs Alma

Game 6: White Hall vs Little Rock Christian

Game 7: Greenbrier vs Greene County Tech

Game 8: Sylvan Hills vs Magnolia

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

4A Softball

at Lonoke High School

Thursday

Game 1: Trumann vs Pottsville

Game 2: Crossett vs Harrisburg

Game 3: Pea Ridge vs Mena

Game 4: Heber Springs vs Lincoln

Friday

Game 5: Bauxite vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Gravette vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Stuttgart vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Nashville vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

3A Softball

at Harrison Parks & Rec.

Thursday

Game 1: Clinton vs Glen Rose

Game 2: Charleston vs Genoa Central

Game 3: Bald Knob vs Melbourne

Game 4: Horatio vs Mansfield

Game 5: Atkins vs Fouke

Game 6: Rivercrest vs Benton Harmony Grove

Game 7: Smackover vs Paris

Game 8: Rose Bud vs Walnut Ridge

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

2A Softball

at East Poinsett County High School

Thursday

Game 1: Spring Hill vs Lavaca

Game 2: Hazen vs Poyen

Game 3: Pangburn vs Salem

Game 4: Rison vs Hector

Friday

Game 5: Marmaduke vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Quitman vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Parkers Chapel vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: East Poinsett County vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA

1A Softball

at Pine Bluff Regional Park

Thursday

Game 1: Acorn vs Rural Special

Game 2: Izard County vs Hampton

Game 3: Mount Vernon-Enola vs Viola

Game 4: Dierks vs Bradford

Friday

Game 5: Woodlawn vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: South Side Bee Branch vs Calico Rock

Game 7: Concord vs Game 2 winner

Game 8: Decatur vs Scranton

Game 9: Shirley vs Game 3 winner

Game 10: Hermitage vs Mount Ida

Game 11: Armorel vs Game 4 winner

Game 12: Omaha vs Taylor

Friday

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Saturday

Game 17: Game 13 winner vs Game 14 winner

Game 18: Game 15 winner vs Game 16 winner

Championship

Bogle Park – Time & Date TBA