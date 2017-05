ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Walmart will be recognizing moms with a little something extra, along with extra time to enjoy it.

The company will giving free Walmart Beauty Boxes to all women who pick up their online grocery orders on Mother’s Day, according to a press release.

Customers will place their order online and then trained associates will do the shopping. The online grocery pickup is a free option for Walmart customers.

