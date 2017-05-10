× Fort Smith Police Searching For Women Who Stole More Than $1,000 From Closed Register

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are asking for help finding two women who reportedly stole about $1,100 from a Walmart cash register in March.

Police said the two women made a small purchase at the Zero Street Walmart around 11:30 p.m. on March 27, and then walked over to a closed register, according to a department press release. One woman stood so that she blocked the view of people around them as the other opened the cash register with a key and took out the money.

Police are trying to identify the women pictured. They are described to be black women between the age of 40-50.

Anyone with information about the women or the theft should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.