× Missouri Man Charged In Automobile Fraud Scheme

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Missouri man has been indicted in a multi-state automobile fraud scheme that netted more than $1.67 million, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida.

James Carrington, of Aurora, Mo., and seven others are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and 13 counts of mail fraud, the office said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that between 2008 and 2015, the defendants obtained mortgaged automobiles by fraudulent methods, mailed false line notices to interested parties and removed the owner’s name from the vehicle’s title. The defendants then sold the vehicles to “co-conspirators” who resold the vehicles at a profit, according to the release.

Carrington, 37, was enlisted to steal automobiles that his company, Southwest Recovery LLC, had repossessed. The other defendants would then transport the vehicles from Missouri to Florida, where they were stored at various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to the release.

Other defendants facing charges: Mark David Johnson, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; David William Wheat, 66, of Fort Piece, Fla.; Michael Kennedy Brown, 53, of Delray Beach, Fla.; Jana Kabelova, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Michael Munday, 71, of North Miami, Fla.; Juan Ottavianelli, 71, of North Miami, Fla.; and Edwin Fernandes, 50, of North Miami, Fla.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, according to the release.