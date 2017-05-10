× Oklahoma Woman Finds 2.65-Carat Diamond Less Than 10 Minutes After Entering Arkansas State Park

MURFREESBORO (KFSM) — It didn’t take an Oklahoma woman long to make a sparkly 2.65-carat find when she visited the Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park on Saturday (May 6).

Victoria Brodski, 25, of Tulsa, was in the park for less than 10 minutes when she noticed what she thought was a pretty piece of glass. She picked it up, pocketed the shiny rock and kept searching for diamonds with her family.

A few hours later, Brodski went to the Diamond Discovery Center to see what real diamonds looked like. That’s when she discovered her sparkly glass was worth more than she thought.

So far Brodski’s diamond is the second largest that’s been found in the park in 2017, only beaten by a 7.44-carat found by a Centerton teen in March.

Brodski named her diamond Michelangelo — the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Before arriving at the park, Brodski’s family decided to yell out the names of the Ninja Turtles as code words for finding a diamond.

“When I learned that I had found a diamond, I called my mom and said, ‘Michelangelo,’” Brodski said.

Brodski said she is planning on selling the brown diamond and splitting the profits with her family members.