State Soccer Tournament Brackets & Results

7A State Tournament

at Northside & Southside

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Heritage vs Southside, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Bryant vs Van Buren, 12:00 PM

Game 3: Conway vs Bentonville, 2:00 PM

Game 4: Springdale vs Central, 4:00 PM

Friday

Game 5: Northside vs Game 1 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 6: Rogers vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 7: Har-Ber vs Game 3 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 8: Catholic vs Game 4 winner, 4:00 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 12:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

Girls

Thursday

Game 1: Rogers vs Bryant, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Central vs Springdale, 12:00 PM

Game 3: Southside vs Heritage, 2:00 PM

Game 4: Har-Ber vs Conway, 4:00 PM

Friday

Game 5: Cabot vs Game 1 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 6: Fayetteville vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 7: Bentonville vs Game 3 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 8: Mount St Mary vs Game 4 winner, 4:00 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 12:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

6A State Tournament

at Siloam Springs High School

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Searcy vs Greenwood,12:00 PM

Game 2: Benton vs Marion, 12:00 PM

Game 3: El Dorado vs Pine Bluff, 4:00 PM

Game 4: Jonesboro vs Sheridan, 4:00 PM

Friday

Game 5: Siloam Springs vs Game 1 winner, 12:00 M

Game 6: Little Rock Hall vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 7: Mountain Home vs Game 3 winner, 4:00 PM

Game 8: Russellville vs Game 4 winner, 4:00 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 4:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

Girls

Thursday

Game 1: Marion vs Texarkana,10:00 AM

Game 2: Benton vs Hall, 10:00 AM

Game 3: El Dorado vs West Memphis, 2:00 PM

Game 4: Jonesboro vs Greenwood, 2:00 PM

Friday

Game 5: Siloam Springs vs Game 1 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 6: Mountain Home vs Game 2 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 7: Searcy vs Game 3 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 8: Russellville vs Game 4 winner, 2:00 PM

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 2:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

5A State Tournament

at Valley View High School

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Little Rock Christian vs Hope,12:00 PM

Game 2: Maumelle vs Batesville, 12:00 PM

Game 3: Hot Springs vs Pulaski Academy, 12:00 PM

Game 4: Nettleton vs Clarksville, 12:00 PM

Game 5: Valley View vs Greenbrier, 4:00 PM

Game 6: Hot Springs Lakeside vs Sylvan Hills, 4:00 PM

Game 7: Harrison vs Greene County Tech, 4:00 PM

Game 8: Little Rock McClellan vs De Queen, 4:00 PM

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 4:00 PM

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 4:00 PM

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner, 4:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

Girls

Thursday

Game 1: Little Rock Christian vs Hot Springs,10:00 AM

Game 2: Maumelle vs Paragould, 10:00 AM

Game 3: De Queen vs Beebe, 10:00 AM

Game 4: Batesville vs Greenbrier, 10:00 AM

Game 5: Valley View vs Vilonia, 2:00 PM

Game 6: Hot Springs Lakeside vs Sylvan Hills, 2:00 PM

Game 7: Harrison vs Nettleton, 2:00 PM

Game 8: Pulaski Academy vs Hope, 2:00 PM

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 2:00 PM

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner, 2:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA



4A State Tournament

at Batesville Southside High School

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Hamburg vs Prairie Grove,10:00 AM

Game 2: Cossatot River vs Jacksonville Lighthouse, 10:00 AM

Game 3: Dardanelle vs Monticello, 12:00 PM

Game 4: Heber Springs vs Nashville, 2:00 PM

Game 5: St. Joseph vs Mena, 2:00 PM

Game 6: Green Forest vs Little Rock Episcopal, 2:00 PM

Game 7: Central Arkansas Christian vs Crowley’s Ridge Academy, 2:00 PM

Game 8: Warren vs Berryville, 10:00 AM

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 2:00 PM

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner, 10:00 AM

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner, 12:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA

Girls

Thursday

Game 1: Little Rock Episcopal vs Gentry,12:00 PM

Game 2: Robinson vs Heber Springs, 12:00 PM

Game 3: Berryville vs ESTEM, 10:00 AM

Game 4: Batesville Southside vs Baptist Prep, 12:00 PM

Game 5: Arkadelphia vs Riverview, 4:00 PM

Game 6: Dardanelle vs Monticello, 4:00 PM

Game 7: Central Arkansas Christian vs Brookland, 4:00 PM

Game 8: Warren vs Shiloh Christian, 4:00 PM

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 4:00 PM

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 4:00 PM

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner, 2:00 PM

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner, 4:00 PM

Championship

Razorback Field – Time & Date TBA