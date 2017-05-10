Vian Police Chief Resigns In Support Of Officer Who Stepped Down

Posted 11:44 am, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:19PM, May 10, 2017

VIAN (KFSM) — The police chief of Vian submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday (May 10).

Chief Ted Johnson said although he resigned on Wednesday morning, he will work through Monday (May 15).

His resignation comes after the first ever paid female Vian officer, Lindsey Green, also resigned. Both said small-town politics are to blame.

City employees said Green pulled over an individual, a city councilman’s son, who was reportedly driving on a suspended license. She said the charges against the man were later dropped and she was told by city leaders that she shouldn’t have pulled him over. The mayor had the man released from jail just 15 minutes after he was booked.

“I support her and all of my officers 100%,” Johnson said.

 

