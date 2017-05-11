× 77-Year-Old Tulsa Man Hit By Vehicle While Walking In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A 77-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday (May 9).

Gary Watson, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was walking near the intersection of E. Central and S.E. A Street late around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a car driven by a Bentonville man, according to a Bentonville Police Department press release.

Watson was rushed to the Northwest Medical Center, and he was later taken by emergency helicopter to a Tulsa hospital. He is now in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.