× Arkansas State Police: Three Injured In Yell County Shooting, Manhunt Underway For Suspect

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) –Three people have been injured in a Yell County shooting on Thursday morning (May 11), according to Arkansas State Police.

A manhunt is underway for one male suspect, but his name has not been released, said Liz Chapman with the ASP. The incident happened near Chickalah in Yell County.

ASP troopers are in Yell County helping with the investigation.