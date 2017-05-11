× Arvest Bank Raises Funds To Donate More Than A Million Meals To Local Communities

LOWELL (KFSM) — Arvest Bank announced on Thursday (May 11) that the company raised enough money to give away more than a million meals during its annual 1 Million Meals initiative.

Arvest bank branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma participated in the campaign by collecting nonperishable foods and donations. Each dollar donated to the campaign will provide five meals.

The campaign started in April and will run through until June 3. So far, 1,013,949 meals have been raised.

The meals will be donated to local organizations to feed people within the 120 communities that Arvest serves.

5NEWS is a sponsor of Arvest’s annual 1 Million Meals campaign.