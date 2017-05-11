× Barling Man Going To Federal Prison Following Conviction

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Barling man has been sentenced in federal court for knowingly possessing a firearm after previously having been convicted of a felony.

Jason Lee Pyles, 44, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in addition to three years of supervised release, according to Kenneth Elser, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Pyles was convicted during May 1995 of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Due to that conviction, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, Elser stated.

However during April 2016, three guns, as well as meth and drug paraphernalia items were found during a parole compliance check in a room he was staying in. As a result, he was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearms by a certain person, records state.

He remained Thursday (May 11) in the Sebastian County Detention Center waiting to be sent to a federal prison.