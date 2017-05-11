× California Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Mailing Packages Of Meth To Arkansas

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A California man has been sentenced to time in federal prison for sending methamphetamine via FedEx to Arkansas.

Gary Murl Beck, 54, of Fallbrook, Cali., has been sentenced to 100 months in prison to run consecutively with any sentence he may be facing out of California, in addition to three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to Kenneth Elser, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

During September 2015, Jeffrey Vanroy and Stephen Carufel, both of Eureka Springs, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, according to court records.

In 2016, Vanroy pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute meth. He was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. That same year, Carufel pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, according to Elser.

Fifty-two grams of meth was mailed to Vanroy and Carufel’s home, Elser stated. Police tracked the package to Beck.

Police found that 12 packages had been sent from Beck to Carufel within eight months. During a search of Carufel’s residence, more than a pound of the drug, as well as a receipt for one of the packages, were found, according to Elser. Several additional items were seized as evidence.