× Garrett’s Blog: Severe NW Arkansas Around 8PM

Storms with a history of producing large hail and brief tornadoes are tracking east north-east into NW Arkansas and will likely arrive in Delaware County around 7pm and Bentonville/Fayetteville around 8pm.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 9pm for our area.

The severe threat will end around midnight.

The risk of strong to severe storms and a few tornadoes is higher in NW Arkansas than in the River Valley.

-Garrett