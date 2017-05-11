Healthy Heart Substitutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart disease is responsible one in four deaths in the united states, but doctors said there are things you can do to keep the dreaded condition away and many of them are fairly simple.

Try whole grains instead of refined carbs the American Heart Association recommends three servings of whole grains a day.

To help with that, consider 100% whole wheat bread or choose brown rice over white rice.

Instead of eating a burger go with poultry, fish, or beans.

Finally, when you're taking a look at the vending machine consider taking a break from those salty potato chips and try some nuts, fruit or a granola bar instead.

Granola bars have fiber and unsaturated fat.

