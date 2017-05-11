Make-A-Wish Granted To West Fork Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM) -- Rosie Carothers thought she was going to an assembly to learn ways to stay active this summer, but she was actually getting a huge surprise.

Rosie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma just as her volleyball team was about to start summer practices last year.

She spent the next six months in intense chemo. West Fork volleyball coach Lisa Kirk said that didn’t keep her from what she loves.

“She missed this whole season. It killed her to miss it, it killed us but we had her jersey with us all year on the bench. So she went with us to all the games but she’s such a special young lady and we’re very excited she’s healthy again,” Kirk said.

Thursday (May 11) with her team by her side, Rosie’s wish of going to Disney World was granted thanks to the Alma High School DECA program. Kaitlyn Jackson said they raised more than $8,000 to make Rosie’s wish come true.

“We wanted to bring our school together as a community and we decided last year that we wanted to do Make-A-Wish to bring all the organizations together in our school,” Jackson said.

Rosie’s dad Jonathan Carothers said she is cancer free and deserves this celebration.

“It’s just amazing. You know just to see her overcome and to have all these people here today that are showing her support and their love for her…I just couldn’t be happier, I’m a very proud dad,” Carothers said.

Rosie and her family plan on going to Disney World this summer.