Missouri School Bus Crashes Down Ravine Injuring Several Children

Posted 8:39 am, May 11, 2017, by , Updated at 09:09AM, May 11, 2017

LINDBERGH, Mo. (KFSM) — Several children were injured on Thursday (May 11) when a Missouri school bus went over a guardrail and then into a ravine.

Nine ambulances have been called to the scene, and workers are calling it a “mass casualty” incident, according to our affiliates at KTVI. Mass casualty could refer to injuries or deaths, so several children have been injured in the accident.

The bus was driving along I-44 near Lindbergh just before 8 a.m. when the accident occurred. A witness said two other vehicles got in an accident, and then the bus ran into one of those stopped vehicles, knocking it aside.

There were 14 people on the bus. Their injuries are still unknown, but two hospitals were put on standby.

The school bus driver was pinned inside the bus, but was freed by emergency workers. All of the people are now off the bus, and the injured were being taken to local hospitals.

 

 

 

