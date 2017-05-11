One Dead In Collision On Zero Street In Fort Smith, Part Of Road Blocked

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews on the scene have confirmed that a woman died in a vehicle colliion on Zero Street in Fort Smith Thursday morning (May 11).

It happened before 7 a.m. at the 5100 block of Zero Street. This is near the Links Apartments and Ben Geren Park.

Police said the woman was driving a Lincoln sedan and pulling out of the Links Apartments on Zero. A white Dodge truck driven by a man was traveling eastbound and reportedly t-boned the woman’s vehicle.

Fort Smith Police found alcohol in the man’s truck and officers have taken him to the police department to perform an alcohol test. However, at this time, police do not believe that alcohol played a factor in causing the accident.

A young child was in the backseat of the woman’s car during the time of the accident. The child was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the white truck was not injured, according to police.

The name of the woman has not been released, and police are still investigating the accident. No one has been cited at this time.

Police are blocking traffic from entering the area while they’re working to clear the scene.

Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said if possible, drivers should adjust travel plans to avoid this area by detouring on Massard Road and Old Greenwood Road.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.