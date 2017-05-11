× Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man accused of sexually abusing a girl for nearly seven years has pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, according to federal court documents.

Jason Ellis, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday (May 4) to two counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

The victim — a 13-year-old female — told police in June 2016 that Ellis had been abusing her since she was 7, according to court documents.

The victim said Ellis started the abuse by coming into her room and masturbating on her bed. Later, Ellis introduced her to sexual games and toys, including showing her videos of other children being abused. The victim also said Ellis would take pictures of her and store them on a hard drive.

Ellis was being held Thursday (May 11) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

His sentencing hearing will be set sometime within the next few months, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ellis faces up to 30 years in prison for each count of sexually exploiting a child and up to 10 years for possessing child pornography.