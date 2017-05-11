Where To Buy Memorable And Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts Locally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Mother’s Day is Sunday (May 14), and let’s be honest, many of us cut it close when it comes to buying mom a gift.

5NEWS visited multiple local businesses and we’ve compiled a list of their creative, playful, and thoughtful gift ideas.

Fun and functional is the name of the game when it comes to items they sell at Creative Kitchen on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith.

Jami Coleman, the shop owner, showed us three things that could bring your mom a lot of joy.

The first being mixing bowls that are used by The Pioneer Woman, a TV personality and award winning food writer out of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Secondly, an insulated wine glass that keeps your beverage cold for 24 hours.

Finally, there is the “Big O” key ring, which allows you to keep tabs on your keys without having to hold them in your hands.

Coleman advises people to keep gifts personalized, and you can’t go wrong.

Beautiful Lives Boutique is another shop 5NEWS checked out ahead of Mother’s Day.

It’s a thrift store on College Avenue in Fayetteville, but the interior resembles a high-end boutique.

Not only are the prices of accessories and clothes affordable, but the proceeds serve a bigger purpose.

The money goes to three organizations that help women and children who are abused including Beautiful Lives Ministry, YoungLives, and Go Near.

If you don’t know what to get your mom, the store also offers something called Beautiful Bucks.

Those are gift certificates that women or men can buy as a gift in honor of someone.

“We give that gift certificate to women when they are exiting prison here locally. When they re-enter into the work world, they may have to get an interview outfit or just regular clothes to be in their home or back in a community,” said Melody Taylor, owner of the boutique.

You also can volunteer your time or donate gently used clothes to the store.

