Bella Vista Man Sentenced For Child Porn

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Friday (May 12) for possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Anthony Allen Jean, 45, also faces 15 years of supervised release after leaving prison, the office said in a press release. Jean will have to register as a sex offender.

A federal grand jury indicted Jean in December 2015, and he pleaded guilty the following winter to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to federal court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in March 2015 traced a computer receiving images and videos of child pornography to Jean’s home, the release said. After searching Jean’s home, police found a computer with nearly 600 files of child pornography.